Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $91.70 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average of $95.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

