Tiaa Fsb Sells 849 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in M&T Bank by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $163.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.
M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.90.
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
