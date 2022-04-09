Tiaa Fsb Sells 846 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 28.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 6.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

Ross Stores stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

