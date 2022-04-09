Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,282 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $67,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $183.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

