Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,915 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

