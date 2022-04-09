Tiaa Fsb Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.