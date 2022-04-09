Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,698,000 after purchasing an additional 256,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after acquiring an additional 808,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.14.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.