Thingschain (TIC) 1-Day Volume Tops $181.00

Thingschain (TIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Thingschain has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $18,564.02 and $181.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,554.63 or 1.00092947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00063609 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002006 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.