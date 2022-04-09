TheStreet Lowers Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.85. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $70.49 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $340,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,708 shares of company stock worth $2,829,750. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

