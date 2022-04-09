Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THR. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $525.60 million, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

