Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSE THR opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $525.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

