THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $12,227.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.