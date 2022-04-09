The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Williams Companies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $34.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.