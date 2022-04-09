The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Western Union posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Union.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 30.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 124,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.