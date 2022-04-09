The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.02

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.37. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 33,634 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SWZ)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.