The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.02

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.37. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 33,634 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.