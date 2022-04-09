The Sandbox Price Tops $2.96 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and $337.21 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00006979 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00272657 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 234.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00275607 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,908,752 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

