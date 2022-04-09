The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Liberty Braves Group.

A number of brokerages have commented on BATRK. TheStreet cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty Braves Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,844,000. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 97,954 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,467,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATRK opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

