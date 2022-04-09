The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

SJM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.