The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €50.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on Danone in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.63 ($63.32).

BN stock opened at €52.24 ($57.41) on Tuesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($79.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.18.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

