The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $266.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

