Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target Increased to GBX 250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.34. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The firm has a market cap of £456.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.82. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

