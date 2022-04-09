TFI International’s (TFII) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their hold rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a C$95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$145.00.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International to a buy rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$133.29.

Shares of TFII opened at C$103.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$92.38 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.41. The firm has a market cap of C$9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total value of C$3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,399,318.45. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,031,850.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

