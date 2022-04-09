TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.17.

TFII stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $102.38. TFI International has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TFI International by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

