TFG Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,302,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $163.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

