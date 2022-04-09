TFG Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21,059.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 211,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 210,599 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,727.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.92. 1,185,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,188. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.97.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

