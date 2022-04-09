TFG Advisers LLC Invests $263,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $11.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.21. 1,550,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.40 and a 200 day moving average of $378.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.71.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.