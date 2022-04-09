TFG Advisers LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 191,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. 11,181,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,613,563. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

