Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Textron continues to enjoy strong order flows, which strengthen its revenue generating capacity. Looking ahead, Textron expects a ramp up of its commercial deliveries, which should boost its top line. It launches products to capture more market share. It boasts a solid solvency position in the short term. It also has impressive financial ratios, which further reflect its solid financial position. The company’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, its Industrial segment has been bearing the brunt of the supply chain shortage challenges. Global air travel started 2022 on a soft note, thanks to the spread of Omnicron variant worldwide. This might have an adverse impact on the stock’s near-term results. A comparative analysis of the its trailing 12-month EV/SALES ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

TXT stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09. Textron has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Textron’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

