Terrance Gerald Hergott Sells 7,329 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.94. 1,164,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.96. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.06 and a 12-month high of C$30.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.5300005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

VET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.75.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.