TenX (PAY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $43,191.00

TenX (PAY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, TenX has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $43,191.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00036031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00106634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

