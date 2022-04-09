Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $63.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.73.

Several analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,352. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA increased its position in Tenable by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,512,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

