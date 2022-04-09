Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:TEI opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 47,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.