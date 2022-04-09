Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $480.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $391.28 and a 12-month high of $490.75. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.80.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.