Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.59.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

