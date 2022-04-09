Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.48

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

