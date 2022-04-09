Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

