Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 249,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 13,920,552 shares.The stock last traded at $154.28 and had previously closed at $158.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.67 and its 200 day moving average is $160.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,351,000 after buying an additional 9,736,344 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,349 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $190,097,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,277,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,902,000 after purchasing an additional 909,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,378,000 after purchasing an additional 747,563 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

