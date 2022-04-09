TD Securities Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.90.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$17.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.