Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.56) and traded as low as GBX 424 ($5.56). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.56), with a volume of 215,764 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 424 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 424. The company has a market cap of £549.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59.
Tarsus Group Company Profile (LON:TRS)
