Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Up 4%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $224.77 and last traded at $224.68. 237,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,206,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.94.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

