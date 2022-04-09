Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after buying an additional 143,557 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.39 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

