Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 5.8%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $17.77. 5,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,508,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Talos Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Talos Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.