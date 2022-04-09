T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Shares Down 0.4%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.64. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.96% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

