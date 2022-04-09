System1 (NYSE:SST) Trading 13.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

System1 Inc (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.3% during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. The company traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $23.01. 50,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,484,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

About System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.