System1 (NYSE:SST) Price Target Raised to $26.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SST opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. System1 has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Get System1 alerts:

About System1 (Get Rating)

System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.