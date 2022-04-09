System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Stock Price Down 1.7%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.87). 965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.93).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on System1 Group from GBX 405 ($5.31) to GBX 385 ($5.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get System1 Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 318.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.