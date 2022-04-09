SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.38.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 444,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,486. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.45.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $122,214.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,164 shares of company stock valued at $535,361 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

