Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $165.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.78. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

