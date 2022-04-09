Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSREY. Berenberg Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Swiss Re stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,376. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

