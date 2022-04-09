Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lifted to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 190 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 179 to SEK 174 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

SWDBY opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.974 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.95%.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.